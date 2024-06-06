For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vanna White has paid emotional tribute to her longtime Wheel of Fortune cohost Pat Sajak ahead of his final show on Friday (June 7).

The pair have spent 41 years onscreen together.

In a preview clip on YouTube, White, 67, describes Sajak, 77, as “like a brother” and a “lifelong friend”.

“I can’t believe that tomorrow is our last show together,” says White. “I don’t know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I’m gonna try!”

“8,000 episodes went by like that,” she adds, with a snap of her fingers.

She continues, over footage of her 1982 debut on the show: “When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am. You really did.”

Vanna White with Pat Sajak at a party in New York to mark 25 years of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in 2007 ( Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images )

“As the years have gone by, we’ve grown up on television but we’ve also shared so much more behind the scenes. As much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones, and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite. We’ve watched our children grow up together. We’ve traveled all over the world. We’ve eaten hundreds of meals together. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve celebrated.”

White then grows audibly emotional. “Oh gosh,” she says with her voice wavering. “What an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you.”

She concludes: “As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by. You’re like a brother to me, and I consider you a true, lifelong friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat.”

Footage of Sajak and White reacting to the tribute together on stage sees Sajak exclaim: “Oh my!” before pulling White in for a hug.

In June last year, Sajak announced his retirement from the long-running US game show following a 40-year tenure as host.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he wrote on social media. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Ryan Seacrest was named as Sajak’s replacement later that month. The 49-year-old said in a statement: “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”