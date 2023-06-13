Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak to retire after 40 years

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pat Sajak has announced his retirement from the long-running US game show Wheel of Fortune following a 40-year tenure as host.

The 76-year-old announced his retirement from the show on Twitter on Monday (12 June).

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he wrote.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Sajak began hosting the popular game show in 1983 – he was offered the job while serving as a weather reporter for local television in Los Angeles. Over the years he’s garnered 13 Emmy nominations, winning three of them.

“As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years,” Suzanne Prete, Executive Vice President for Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, which produces Wheel of Fortune, said in a statement.

“We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family.”

Last year, the game show host drew ire for taking a photograph with controversial Georgia lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“It’s only been 8 months since Marjorie Taylor Greene gave the keynote at a Nazi rally where the organizer praised Adolf Hitler,” tweeted filmmaker documentary filmmaker Jeremy Newberger.

“So by all means, Pat Sajak, take some selfies with her. Looks like the Wheel of Fortune is morally bankrupt.”

He has previously defended his guests on the show who have been mocked after failing to solve the puzzles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sajak will serve as a consultant to the show for three years after leaving his on-camera role.