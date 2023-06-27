Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pat Sajak’s replacement on Wheel of Fortune has been named as American Idol host Ryan Seacrest – a move that has delighted fans.

The news comes after 76-year-old Sajak announced his retirement after 40 years on the popular US game show.

Seacrest, 48, will take over as host in 2024, a press release announced Tuesday (27 June).

In addition to serving as host, Seacrest will also serve as a consulting producer on the show, the release stated.

Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios at Sony Pictures, said: “We are ecstatic to have Ryan as the next host of Wheel of Fortune. Ryan loves Wheel as much as we do and is the perfect person to continue the show’s four-decade success into the future.”

Seacrest added: “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.

“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity.

Ryan Seacrest (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

“I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Wheel of Fortune sees contestants solve word puzzles, similar to those in hangman, to win cash and prizes determined by spinning a giant carnival wheel.

On Twitter, fans of the show reacted positively to Seacrest’s casting.

“Ryan Seacrest is the master of staying relevant in the 65+ age demographic. This is a perfect fit,” wrote actor Angela Belcamino.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“Ryan Seacrest has at this point replaced Regis Philbin, Casey Kasem, Dick Clark, and Pat Sajak – every remaining old 20th-century holdover TV/radio personality must now reasonably assume that they, too, will eventually be replaced by this guy,” one person pointed out.

“You fit like a glove,” wrote another.

Sajak announced his retirement from Wheel of Fortune on 12 June. He began hosting the game show in 1983 after serving as a weather reporter for local television in Los Angeles. Over the years, he’s garnered 13 Emmy nominations, winning three of them.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sajak will serve as a consultant to the show for three years after leaving his on-camera role.

Meanwhile, Seacrest announced plans to leave his morning show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, on air earlier this year.

The presenter said that he had discussed the move with co-host Kelly Ripa, calling it a “tough” and “bittersweet” choice.