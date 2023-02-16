Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Seacrest has quit Live with Kelly and Ryan after six years.

The US host, who has presented the syndicated morning show alongside Kelly Ripa since 2017, made the announcement on Thursday (16 February).

He will remain on the series until the spring, following which he will be replaced by Mark Consuelos. Actor Consuelos is Ripa’s husband, and the show will be rebranded as Live with Kelly and Mark.

Seacrest, who presents American Idol, will return to guest host, but he has not made it clear how often this will occur.

The host has also not given a reason for his departure, but said on the New York-filmed show: “I made the decision to make this my last season on Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

He said it was a ‘tough” and “bittersweet” choice, and that he has been talking about the move with Ripa “for a long time”.

Ripa held her co-host’s arm as he made the announcement, and said she “understood his decision-making fully”.

After the episode’s broadcast, Seacrest said in a statement on Instagram: “Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career.

“She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together.”

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest (YouTube)

He continued: “I also want to thank Michael Gelman [executive producer] and the entire staff and crew – we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America.

“It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”

Seacrest will remains as host of talent show American Idol, and will also continue to present Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest each 31 December.

Ryan Seacrest discusses his decision to quit ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ on Instagram (Instagram)

Seacrest joined Live two years after Michael Strahan abruptly left the series.

Ripa was joined by a selection of guets hosts, and would often host the show solo, until Seacrest signed on.

Midway through Seacrest’s time on Live, the hosts were forced to broadcast remotely from their homes due to the pandemic.