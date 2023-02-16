South Park roasts Harry and Meghan in ‘brutal’ new episode

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

South Park tore into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the latest episode of the series.

The adult animation didn’t hold back when depicting the couple, with viewers branding the episode “brutal”.

While they didn’t specifically use their names, the male character is a red-headed prince and his wife wears the exact same outfit Meghan once wore in 2018.

In the episode, titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour”, the prince is promoting a book named Waaaagh, which is a seeming reference to Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare, which was released last month.

The couple are shown around South Park, with the Meghan character stating: “If we moved here, people would think we’re really serious about wanting to be normal.”

Their arrival in South Park annoys the show’s characters, with Kyle saying: “They have this huge jet parked in front of my house and they keep on wanting me to buy their book.”

Kyle also accuses the prince’s wife of “bossing” him around, adding: “I’m sick of hearing about them! I can’t get away from them! They are in my f***ing face!”

The couple are then shown to participate in a disastrous TV interview, with the prince carrying a sign that reads: “We want privacy.”

When the host asks the prince if he “hates journalists”, he replies: “That’s right. We just want to be normal people – all this attention is so hard.”

When the host claims that his wife “does not want privacy”, they walk off the show.

Harry and Meghan are roasted in ‘South Park’ (Comedy Central)

They then go on a “we want privacy” tour and, after contacting a branding manager, the prince is described as: “Royal prince, millionaire, world traveller, victim.”

Meanwhile, the branding manager describes the prince’s wife as: “Sorority girl, actress, influencer and victim.”

It’s after this that the prince realises he does not want to be a “brand” and says: “Trying to make ourselves into a brand just turned us into products. No more magazines and Netflix shows, we can just live a normal life.”

However, when he leaves, “Meghan” decides to stay – so the prince exits alone.

South Park is available to stream in the UK on Paramount Plus.