Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ed McVey, the actor playing Prince William during his university years on The Crown, has been seen jogging in St Andrews amid filming on season six.

The British actor, 21, was spotted wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hoodie with the University of St Andrews logo on it while being filmed running at the town’s East Scores on Thursday (16 March).

McVey was also seen having a bite to eat amongst the camera crew at St Andrews harbour during a break in filming.

The new series of Netflix’s drama is set to feature William’s time at the university. The royal met Kate Middleton while studying there in 2001 and would marry her a decade later in Westminster Abbey.

Earlier this week, McVey was seen filming alongside Dominic West, who plays King Charles, and Meg Bellamy, who is playing Kate.

West and McVey have also been spotted together with scores of extras holding Union Jacks and Scottish flags in front of the Fife town’s historic St Salvator’s Chapel.

William and Kate became friends during their time at university and began a relationship after she caught the 19-year-old prince’s attention in a charity fashion show.

The pair graduated from the university, which is Scotland’s oldest, in 2005 and briefly split in 2007. But William went on to propose in November 2010 and the couple married the following year.

McVey on set of ‘The Crown' (PA)

They have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In the series, Elizabeth Debicki will reprise her role as William’s mother Diana, with Imelda Staunton continuing as the Queen and Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh.

The last series chronicled the divorce of Charles and Diana.

The Crown was due to end after the fifth series, but the show’s creator and writer Peter Morgan later said it would be extended to a sixth.

Additional reporting by Press Association