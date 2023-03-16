Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Crown has moved filming for season six to Scotland, as the Netflix show recreates Prince William and Kate Middleton’s university days.

The Duke of Cambridge met his future wife while they were both studying at the University of St Andrew’s in 2001 and living in the same halls, with the couple beginning dating two years later.

The relationship will feature in the sixth and final season of Netflix’s historical drama, which sees the show inch ever-closer to the present day.

On Friday (15 March), the cast of The Crown were seen out in St Andrew’s, with Ed McVey stepping into the role of the university-age William.

In photos, McVey, sporting jeans, a knitted jumper and a blue shirt, was seen standing with Prince Charles actor Dominic West, who wore a double-breasted blazer and cream trousers.

The pair were on set in the Fife town’s North Street, with scores of extras holding Union flags and Saltires in front of the historic St Salvator’s Chapel.

Film crews were seen capturing cars, carrying both characters, along the street and also the pair taking part in a royal walkabout.

Ed McVey (left) and Dominic West on set of ‘The Crown' (PA)

‘The Crown’ is travelling back to William’s university days (PA)

Further shots appear to show William heading into a local pub, as well as the prince and Kate (Meg Bellamy) on a night at the cinema.

The Crown is newcomer Bellamy’s first professional role. Luther Ford, meanwhile, will be joining the series as a teenage Prince Harry.

William and Kate became friends during their time at university and began a relationship after she caught the 19-year-old prince’s attention when she strode down the catwalk in a sheer dress for a charity fashion show. The pair graduated from the university, which is Scotland’s oldest, in 2005 and briefly split in 2007.

Kate Middleton actor Meg Bellamy was also seen on set (PA)

But William went on to propose in November 2010 and the couple married the following year. They have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

As The Crown returns for its sixth and final season, Elizabeth Debicki will reprise her role as Diana, Princess of Wales, with Imelda Staunton continuing as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh.

The last series of The Crown focused on the marriage breakdown of Charles and Diana, and the leaked phone calls between Charles and Camilla. Filming is set to continue in the area.

Additional reporting by Press Association