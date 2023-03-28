Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Curb Your Enthusiasm producer Jon Hayman appears to have accidentally hinted that the HBO sitcom is coming to an end after its 12th season.

In a since-deleted tweet on Tuesday (28 March), Hayman posted a behind-the-scenes photo showing creator and star Larry David and other crew members looking at a camera screen.

“Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don’t give a s***,” the caption reads. “In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the [sitcom’s] final season.”

The Independent has contacted HBO for comment.

In August 2022, the network renewed the American comedy for a 12th season following its season 11 finale in December 2021.

Born from an hour-long 1999 special, which was expected to be a one-time project, Curb Your Enthusiasm stars Seinfeld co-creator David as an exaggerated version of himself.

In each episode, he’s often faced with life’s little annoyances as he struggles with his disregard for societal norms and expectations.

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ (Jon Hayman on Twitter)

At the time of the series 12 renewal announcement, the comedian said that “playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honour of my life”.

“In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice,” David said.

Controversial actor Jeff Garlin, who was written off ABC’s The Goldbergs following an internal investigation into complaints of his on-set behaviour, will continue his role on Curb Your Enthusiasm’s 12th season, scheduled to release later this year.