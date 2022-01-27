Cynthia Nixon has joked about former New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation with a reference to the new And Just Like That... series.

The actor is currently starring in the Sex and the City spinoff, reprising her role as Carrie Bradshaw’s best friend, lawyer Miranda Hobbes.

In 2018, Nixon announced her intention to move into politics and launched a campaign to become governor of New York.

She lost out on the Democratic Party nomination for the position to Andrew Cuomo, which effectively ended her election run.

In an interview this week on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Nixon addressed her defeat as well as Cuomo’s resignation in 2021, after he was accused of sexual harassment.

Show host Seth Meyers reminded Nixon that the last time she appeared on the programme was to discuss her race for governor.

“But the guy who did win, things didn’t go great for,” Meyers said.

“And just like that, Andrew Cuomo was out of a job,” joked Nixon, referring to the title of her new show.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in ‘And Just Like That...’ (HBO)

This is not the first time that Nixon has publicly addressed Cuomo’s departure from political office. In August 2021, Cuomo was also stripped of his Emmy Award, given to him in 2020 for his Covid-19 pandemic briefings.

Nixon, who has two Emmy awards, highlighted the differences between herself and Cuomo on Twitter, telling her followers: “The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s).”

