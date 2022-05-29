Dame Arlene Phillips says she shouted at Oti Mabuse over ‘her craziness’

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips has admitted to shouting at Oti Mabuse when working together on the West End.

The pair are currently working on The Cher Show. Phillips is directing while two-time Strictly winner Mabuse is choreographing the production.

“I did have to shout at her one day because of her craziness!” Phillips told The Mirror. “She was miming to Cher and we had to get on with the work and I had to say, ‘Ok now, enough Oti! You can be Cher another time but right now you need to get back to work.’”

The TV personality added: “I was quite bossy with her!”

Despite the shouting, Phillips said that “it’s so easy working with Oti”.

The duo have previously appeared on ITV’s Dancing on Ice, with Phillips joining Mabuse as a guest judge on the panel.

Earlier this year, Mabuse confirmed that she is stepping away from Strictly, stating that it is “never easy to say goodbye”.

Since then, however, the dancer has hinted at the possibility of returning to the programme. “No I’m not done,” she said. “It still has a place in my heart.”

The Cher Show tells the story of Cher’s rise to fame. Dates begin in April for Sunderland performances.