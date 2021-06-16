Dan Wootton mocked after disastrous GB News broadcast

People tuning in to watch the newly launched GB News have been witness to some serious teething issues, including missed cues and glaring typos.

The new channel, which aims to provide an outlet for opinions it claims are not given airtime by other broadcasters, has been forced to deny comparisons to Fox News, the right-wing US channel.

Among its broadcasters is former showbiz columnist and executive editor of The Sun, Dan Wootton, who caused controversy during his first broadcast by going on a rant about the now-confirmed delay to the end of lockdown restrictions in England.

Along with its controversial content, the channel has been beset with technical issues since its launch, which continued last night (Tuesday 15 June).

Viewers pointed out a moment where Wootton leaned off-camera to ask whether he was going to get an auto-cue, apparently unaware that he was on-air.

Another gaffe showed his segment “The Big Question” incorrectly spelled as “The Big Quesion”, leading to further mockery.

“GB News and Dan Wootton having an absolute mare this evening. Compelling viewing,” wrote producer Ruaridh Arrow.

“Dan Wootton is unintentionally f***ing hilarious,” one viewer wrote.

Another audience member compared Wootton to Ron Burgundy, Will Ferrell’s parody news anchor from the film Anchor Man.

The official Have I Got News for You Twitter account commented: “GB News succeeds in its mission to tackle woke culture, after majority of viewers nod off watching Dan Wootton.”

Since the channel’s launch, the name “GBeebies” – a reference to children’s network CBeebies – has been trending on Twitter.

“Millennials finally have a ‘just be quiet and watch that for a few hours’ channel for their parents. #GBeebies,” tweeted one person.

“Calling GB News #GBeebies is really offensive to the good work being done at CBeebies,” joked another.

At least five brands, including Kopparberg drinks and Nivea skincare, have suspended advertising on GB News pending “further review” of the channel’s content.

GB News is available on Sky on channel 515, Freeview channel 236 and Virgin Media channel 626.