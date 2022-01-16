Dancing on Ice returns to our screens this weekend.

The ITV competition series will begin in January, with a group of 12 new celebrities learning the impressive and dangerous skill of ice skating to impress the public and judges.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice 2022…

When does it start?

Dancing on Ice kicks off on Sunday 16 January at 6.30pm on ITV, with new episodes airing every Sunday.

Who are the judges?

Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean will once again appear on the Dancing on Ice judging panel, a role they’ve had since the show began in 2006.

They will be joined by returning judge and Diversity star Ashley Banjo, as well as new judge Oti Mabuse.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, who has won the BBC series twice, will replace former judge John Barrowman.

From L-R: Judges Oti Mabuse, Jane Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo (ITV)

It was confirmed in October that Barrowman would not be returning to the show amid allegations that he used to expose his penis to cast members on previous projects.

However, ITV denied that this was the reason for Barrowman not returning, saying: “We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing On Ice panel.”

Who is presenting?

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will also be presenting Dancing on Ice for yet another year.

The This Morning duo originally hosted the series when it ran from 2006 to 2014 and also returned with it in 2018.

Who are the 2022 contestants?

Among this year’s Dancing on Ice line-up, you’ll find a Love Island fan favourite, a Coronation Street star and a number of pop stars.

You can find the full list of contestants here.

Who won Dancing on Ice in 2021?

Last year’s Dancing on Ice was won by radio presenter Sonny Jay.

The series, which was filmed as the UK entered lockdown again in January 202, faced a number of major setbacks and finished a week earlier than originally schedules.

Denise Van Outen, Billie Shepherd and Jason Donovan were all forced to pull out of the competition early due to injury, while Rufus Hound and Joe-Warren Plant both quit after testing positive for Covid-19.

Dancing on Ice begins Sunday 16 January at 6.30pm on ITV.