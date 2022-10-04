Dancing on Ice 2023: Meet the cast as first contestants announced
The first cast members of Dancing on Ice 2023 have been announced.
The skating competition series will return in the new year with 11 celebrities trying to impress the judges as they learn the tricky art of ice skating.
The last series was won by Regan Gascoigne and his professional partner Karina Manta.
Meet the celebrities taking part in Dancing on Ice 2023…
Patsy Palmer
The first celebrity announced to be taking part was former EastEnders-star-turned-DJ Patsy Palmer.
Palmer appeared on the soap as Bianca Jackson on and off between 1993 and 2019 and competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2005.
Speaking about joining Dancing On Ice on This Morning, the actor explained: “My pact that I made with myself when I was 50 was I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years.
“This is for all the 50 year-olds out there that think they can’t challenge themselves!”
John Fashanu
Former footballer John Fashanu will also be hitting the ice next year.
The centre-forward is best known for his eight-year stint at Wimbledon, during which he scored over 100 goals and won the 1988 FA Cup.
Fashanu is “so excited” to be joining Dancing on Ice, saying: “I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to people that I’m very competitive – I am definitely in it to win it. And this may be one of the scariest things I’ve ever signed up for but I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge!”
This list will be updated as more cast members are announced...
