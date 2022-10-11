Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The cast members of Dancing on Ice 2023 have been announced.

The skating competition series will return in the new year with 11 celebrities trying to impress the judges as they learn the tricky art of ice skating.

The last series was won by Regan Gascoigne and his professional partner Karina Manta.

Meet the celebrities taking part in Dancing on Ice 2023…

Patsy Palmer

Patsy Palmer (Getty Images)

The first celebrity announced to be taking part was former EastEnders-star-turned-DJ Patsy Palmer.

Palmer appeared on the soap as Bianca Jackson on and off between 1993 and 2019 and competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2005.

Speaking about joining Dancing On Ice on This Morning, the actor explained: “My pact that I made with myself when I was 50 was I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years.

“This is for all the 50 year-olds out there that think they can’t challenge themselves!”

John Fashanu

John Fashanu (Getty Images)

Former footballer John Fashanu will also be hitting the ice next year.

The centre-forward is best known for his eight-year stint at Wimbledon, during which he scored over 100 goals and won the 1988 FA Cup.

Fashanu is “so excited” to be joining Dancing on Ice, saying: “I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to people that I’m very competitive – I am definitely in it to win it. And this may be one of the scariest things I’ve ever signed up for but I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge!”

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (PA)

On Wednesday (5 October), it was announced that reigning Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu would be competing on Dancing on Ice in 2023.

The TV personality and actor won the reality show this summer with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Cülcüloğlu said: “I’ve got some amazing news to tell you, I’m going to be doing this year’s Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice!”

Nile Wilson

Nile Wilson (Getty Images for BT Sport Indust)

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson won bronze in 2016 for his performance on the horizontal bar and is now going for gold on the ice too.

Announcing the news on his YouTube channel, Wilson, 26, said that his aim on the show was to do “something that no-one has ever done before”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“This is a really cool thing,” he said. “I’ve certainly not done much ice-skating but I am so excited for the opportunity. I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again.”

Mollie Gallagher

Mollie Gallagher (Getty Images)

Actor Mollie Gallagher is best known to Coronation Street fans as Roy Cropper’s niece Nina Lucas.

Corrie may have been the actor’s first credited role, yet it was enough to earn her the award for Best Serial Drama Performance at the 2021 NTAs.

Appearing on Lorraine, Gallagher said: “I’m really excited. I’ve not really felt nervous yet, strangely. But being here today, I am now feeling it a little bit!”

The Vivienne (Getty Images)

The next addition to the Dancing on Ice 2023 cast was RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne, AKA James Lee Williams.

The Vivienne won the first series of Drag Race UK and recently competed on the UK Versus The World spin-off.

“This is honestly a dream come true and I can’t wait to start training on the ice,” she tweeted. “To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour. I think it’s a big step forward for queer representation on TV.”

Joey Essex

(Getty Images for Paramount+)

The king of all things “reem”, The Only Way is Essex’s Joey Essex was revealed to be joining the show on This Morning on Friday (7 October).

The reality TV star said: “I would love to win. I’m going to put all my energy into this. This stage in my life, I’m so ready for this.

“I’m doing it for me. I want to impress the judges but I want to impress myself.”

Darren Harriott

Darren Harriott (Getty Images)

Stand-up comic Darren Harriott has also joined the cast of Dancing on Ice 2023.

The comedian is best known for his live shows, which have earnt him two Best Show nominations at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, as well as appearances on Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo.

Appearing on TalkTV, Harriott joked: “I’ve got giant feet, I don’t skate and I can’t dance! My family has already made bets – they’re making bets that I’ll fall on the first episode!”

Carley Stenson

Carley Stenson (Getty Images for Stella Artois)

Starting out her career in soaps on Hollyoaks, actor Carley Stenson is now best known as a musical theatre performer.

Over the years, she’s played the lead role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde the Musical and Fantine in Les Misérables.

On joining the show, she said: “I’m so excited that I get to learn how to dance... on ice! I’m terrified but can’t wait – I just want to make the most of this whole experience.”

Michelle Heaton

Michelle Heaton (Getty Images)

Former Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton will also be hitting the ice in 2023.

Appearing on Lorraine on Monday (10 October), Heaton said that she “couldn’t believe” she was going to be on the show one year after she sought help for alcohol addiction.

“Me and the kids are such huge fans of the show in general,” she told host Lorraine Kelly. “I’ve always wanted to do it but I know I would never have been able to complete anything because of the way I was 18 months ago, so I’m really truly grateful that I’ve got it this year when I’m a lot stronger.”

Siva Kaneswaran

Siva Kaneswaran (Getty Images for Ubisoft)

The final cast member announced for Dancing on Ice 2023 is Siva Kaneswaran.

As a member of boyband The Wanted, Irish singer Kaneswaran topped the charts with songs such as “All Time Low” and “Glad You Came”. He’s also released music as a solo artist.

He told Good Morning Britain: “I’m very excited. I’m trying to be positive and not be in a fearful mindset! I’m looking forward to meeting all the cast. I want to learn how to skate and make my family proud of me and put on a show for everyone to see and hopefully not make a fool of myself!”

Dancing on Ice will return in January 2023.