Dancing on Ice viewers were left fuming after Amber Davies survived a skate-off against fellow competitor Ricky Norwood on Sunday (18 February).

Fans lambasted Davies for “not solo skating enough”, with some calling the decision “a farce” and an “absolute travesty”.

It came as both Norwood and Davies received the fewest votes following their performances and were forced to dance again to stay in the running.

Contestants were asked to dance to a song close to their hearts for Personal Week for their main performances and the former Love Island star opted to dance to “Mama” by the Spice Girls.

The 27-year-old presenter’s performance with partner Simon Proulx Senecal scored 33 points. Davies was left in tears as she dedicated the dance to her mother, Susan.

Former EastEnders actor Ricky Norwood, 40, chose “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley and the Wailers for his performance with partner Annette Dytrt and received his highest score of the series with 30 points.

Judges Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Johnny Weir all chose to save Davies following the skate-off, prompting social media backlash.

Amber Davies and Ricky Norwood found themselves in the skate-off on Sunday (ITV)

“The judges need to go to Specsavers,” started one fan on X/Twitter. “Absolute travesty. How does a contestant that [sic] doesn’t let go of her professional have more ‘technical ability’?”

Others said Davies was “stuck like glue” to her professional, was “being dragged around and hardly did any solo skating” and “just gets lifted all the time”.

Viewers shared their sympathies with Norwood saying: “Ricky was robbed!”

Viewers said Davies was being ‘dragged around’ by her partner (ITV)

Others accepted that while Norwood may not have been the strongest competitor, his solo skating should have been appreciated and taken into consideration in the judges’ decision.

“Ricky wasn’t a strong skater but he skated on his own”, admitted one viewer on X/Twitter.

Norwood accepted the loss graciously and told presenter Holly Willoughby that he was proud of his progress.

“From not being able to walk on the ice to getting to this point, I never thought I’d make it this far. I’m just so pleased and I appreciate all of you guys.”

The latest result means that Davies will continue to compete against fellow contestants Adele Roberts, Eddie the Eagle, Greg Rutherford, Miles Nazaire and Ryan Thomas who are all still in the running to be crowned winner.

Dancing on Ice airs every Sunday evening on ITV1 and ITVX and is presented by Willoughby and new co-host Stephen Mulhern.