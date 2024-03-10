Dancing on Ice 2024 winner crowned after Greg Rutherford’s shock exit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Soap star Ryan Thomas and his ice skating partner Amani Fancy have been crowned the winners of Dancing On Ice2024.

The former Coronation Street star faced tough competition from Made in Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire, who came in second place, and broadcaster Adele Roberts, who placed third, in ITV’s ice-skating contest.

His win came after the shock exit of retired Olympic long jumper Greg Rutherford, who was forced to pull out just hours before filming was due to begin.

On Sunday 10 March, his professional skating partner Vanessa James posted a photo of the pair on Instagram, saying they were on the way to the hospital after Rutherford was injured during rehearsals.

“Unfortunately Greg has sustained a significant injury this morning at rehearsals and won’t be able to perform tonight,” she said.

“We are on our way to the hospital for Greg to get examined further and receive the treatment he needs.”

Ryan Thomas was crowned the winner of ITV’s ‘Dancing on Ice’ (ITV)

Rutherford shared his own video, which was taken while he was receiving medical attention.

“Hello, I know this looks very dramatic and everything else,” he said. “Sadly I picked up a big injury in rehearsals. I’m on my way to the hospital, so I will not be performing on Dancing on Ice.

“I am devastated but these things happen. So stay tuned, we will keep you updated, what a nightmare way for this to finish.”

During Sunday’s grand finale, the remaining three couples all delivered one final special performance while Thomas and Nazaire both performed routines inspired by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s famous “Bolero”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Thomas pulled out all the stops for his warrior-themed finale performance to “Believer” by Imagine Dragons, which featured dramatic lifts and spins and secured a perfect 40 from the judges.

Judge Dean said: “You put your heart and soul into that right from the beginning, you left it all out there on the ice.”

Greg Rutherford was forced to pull out of the celebrity TV contest (ITV)

Meanwhile, Torvill described it as “beautiful”, adding: “I loved all the little moments from the original routine, it was seamless, well done.”

During his winner’s speech, Thomas dedicated his trophy to Rutherford, after telling hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern he was “speechless”.

“Listen Greg, if you’re watching this at home, this trophy is for you mate,” he said. “I’m so happy, thank you to the public at home, the only reason I’m here is because of you guys, so thank you for all your love and support.”

Fancy thanked him for “making this happen” to which he said he was “happy” for her as he felt she had put in “so much hard work” to train him.

This marked Fancy’s first year as a professional skater on the show, after previously working on the German version.

Additional reporting by Press Association