Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michaela Strachan has been injured just weeks before Dancing on Ice begins.

The Springwatch presenter will compete on the ITV skating competition with professional Mark Hanretty when the show launches on Sunday (12 January).

ITV’s popular competition will feature 11 new celebrity contestants, including Sir Steve Redgrave, Coronation Street star Sam Aston and former Traitors contestants Mollie Pearce

However, Strachan has admitted that she suffered her worst injury just weeks before she began training.

The TV personality told The Mirror:“I’ve got some good bruises. I actually had an injury before I got on the ice,” she said. “I sprained my ankle quite badly two months before we started. I was on crutches.”

Her injury occurred when she sprained her ankle while out running with her partner, Nick Chevallier. Initially thinking she was not hurt, Michaela said she “hobbled back down the mountain. Meanwhile,” she added, “my partner is going, ‘You’re doing Dancing on Ice! This is really not good. You’re injured before you even hit the ice.’”

Having completed a stint as a contestant on ITV’s Splash in 2014, Strachan’s appearance will mark her second TV reality competition. While she is keen to embrace the challenge, her partner Chevallier does not share the same enthusiasm.

“He hasn’t been very encouraging,” she said. “He just said that I’m mad. He’s South African so he doesn’t know Dancing on Ice. When I showed him all the accidents on YouTube, he thought I was really mad.”

open image in gallery Michaela Strachan will be one of 11 contestants in this year’s ‘Dancing on Ice’ ( ITV )

In the audience to support Strachan will be the couple’s son Oliver, 19, as well as her mum, brother, and stepdaughter. Living in South Africa, Nick does not currently have tickets, but the former Countryfile star said he might later attend depending on how far she gets.

“Certainly my mum is coming, my brother’s coming, my son’s coming, my stepdaughter’s coming” Michaela said. “A lot of people are. We have made a plan for them to be able to watch it and have a party back at home in South Africa.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

While the show is on air, the TV presenter will be busy juggling her Dancing on Ice commitments along with filming the new series of Winterwatch, which airs later this month.

“It’s 12-hour days without the training,” Michaela explained, “so it will be 15-hour days with it. Then I’ll finish a live show at nine o’clock and drive down to the studio on Saturday for Sunday. But I like a challenge.”

open image in gallery This year’s cop of ‘Dancing on Ice’ contestants ( ©ITV )

Confessing she would be “gutted” to be voted off the competition early, Michaela said that the show is “really emotional”. “It’s been intense and has taken over our lives, but we’ve loved it. It’s been a lot of work and to go in the first week, you think, ‘Jeez.’”

Dancing on Ice returns to screens on Sunday at 6:30pm on ITV.