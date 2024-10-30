Two Dancing on Ice stars quit ITV show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Professional skaters Mark Hanretty and Brendyn Hatfield have announced that the 2025 series of Dancing On Ice will be their last.

Hanretty, who is the longest-serving professional skater on the series after making his debut in 2011, said in a post shared online that he is “eager to soak up every second” of his final season.

“Good luck to all the team and here’s to a fantastic series!” he said.

Hatfield, who is in a relationship with S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens after they performed on the show together in 2022, also said online that the 2025 series will be his last.

“Excited to be back for my 6th and final season of Dancing On Ice. Let’s make this one the best one,” he said.

Hanretty has placed third three times with partners including Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, broadcaster Adele Roberts and Paralympian Libby Clegg.

Meanwhile, Hatfield has also been partnered with Love Island winner and reality star Ekin-Su Culculoglu, comedian Lou Sanders and rapper Lady Leshurr, with whom he secured fourth place in 2021.

open image in gallery Mark Hanretty and Billie Faiers on ‘Dancing on Ice’ ( Rex Features )

Fans of the show have been left disappointed by the announcement of the two much-loved pros leaving the series at the same time.

“Yay, so happy that you’re back for another year but I’m sad that you’ll be leaving along with Mark,” one fan wrote to Hatfield online. “Not your last year too. What’s happening!” said another.

open image in gallery Brendyn Hatfield and Lady Leshurr on ‘Dancing on Ice’ 2021 ( Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock )

Earlier this month, the full Dancing on Ice celebrity lineup was revealed, with celebrities including TOWIE’s Ferne McCann, Traitors star Mollie Pearce, Eastenders actor Charlie Brooks, Love Island’s Chris Taylor and sports pundit Anton Ferdinand.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Ahead of her debut on the show next year, Brooks, best known for playing the evil Janine Butcher in EastEnders, said she is “going to embrace the spray tan”.

“All I want to do is enjoy it and try not to break my leg,” she said.

Pearce, best known for making it to the final in the latest season of the BBC hit game show The Traitors, has said she is “ready for the challenge”.

Pearce works as a disability model for different kinds of adaptive clothing, including swimwear and underwear that accommodates a stoma – such as the one she wears due to ulcerative colitis, an autoimmune condition that causes inflammation in the large intestine triggering ulcers and debilitating pain.

open image in gallery Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willougby on ‘Dancing on Ice’ ( Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock )

Radio DJ Adele Roberts, who uses a stoma bag and competed on Dancing On Ice last year, sent Pearce a message congratulating her on “the most incredible news” and thanking her for bringing awareness to stoma bags.

Pearce and her fellow contestants will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winners Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas and pro skater Amani Fancy.

While no date has been announced for its 2025 return, the show will be fronted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, who are expected to be returning to their hosting roles.