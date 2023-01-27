Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ekin-Su will perform as a singing nun on the next episode of Dancing on Ice, after her previous performance was criticised by some for supposedly being “too sexy”.

Last year’s Love Island champion is competing in the current season of ITV1’s ice dancing competition alongside her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield.

She began the season with a bang by skating to the Britney Spears hit, “Toxic”, and recreating her infamous terrace crawling moment from her time in the Love Island villa.

However, it seemed as if some viewers weren’t amused with her performance. Ekin-Su landed in the bottom two after a public vote, and the episode garnered 112 Ofcom complaints about her outfit, a skin-coloured bodysuit with silver details, and her routine.

Ahead of Sunday’s episode (29 January), the reality star and former Turkish soap actor reflected on her last time on the ice and revealed that she’ll be portraying Maria from the musical The Sound of Music next.

“Whoever you see in the performance, whether I’m playing Britney Spears or Maria from The Sound of Music, I will be that person,” she said in an interview with The Sun.

“With Britney, I was having fun with it, I couldn’t have performed it better in my opinion – I don’t regret it at all. I played her and now it’s over.

“This time I’ll be playing a character from The Sound of Music and I’ll be how she is supposed to be – it’s a character. People forget I’m an actress. If I was asked to play Henry VIII on ice then I’d do it.”

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Ekin-Su for comment.

Ekin-Su (AFP via Getty Images)

Set in Austria during the late 1930s, The Sound of Music tells the story of Maria, a woman who considers becoming a nun while she cares for a family of many children.

The role is most associated with Julie Andrews, who starred in the 1965 film adaptation.

Dancing on Ice continues on Sunday at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.