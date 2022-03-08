The final of Dancing on Ice has been postponed by a week.

The ITV skating competition is heading into its final weeks, with five contestants left.

The finale was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday 20 March, but on Monday (7 March), it was announced that the episode will now air on Sunday 27 March.

Instead, ITV will air the FA Cup Quarter final, with two matches showing on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest kicks off at 6.00pm, which caused a clash with Dancing on Ice, which usually begins at 6.30pm.

Last Sunday’s show (6 March) saw Paralympic athlete Stef Reid eliminated from the competition.

The remaining contestants are Brendan Cole, Connor Ball, Regan Gascoigne, Kye Whyte, and Kimberly Wyatt.

Two weeks ago, The Vamps star Ball needed two stitches in his leg after he tripped mid-routine and a blade went into his leg live on air.

When asked if he was OK by host Phillip Schofield, the bassist responded: “I don’t want to look what’s going on there right now… I’ll check after. The blade went into my leg, so I don’t know if something’s cut up.”

He later updated fans on social media that he was doing fine.

Dancing on Ice continues Sundays at 6.30pm on ITV.