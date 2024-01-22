Dancing on Ice viewers detect change in series after Holly Willoughby’s ITV return

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ITV viewers are highlighting a change in Dancing on Ice following Holly Willoughby’s return to ITV.

Willoughby, who quit This Morning in October 2023, made her comeback to screens earlier this month, reuniting with her former Ministry of Mayhem co-host Mulhern.

Mulhern, who currently hosts the reboot of Deal or No Deal, stepped in as presenter of the skating competition after a scandal saw Phillip Schofield cut ties with ITV, with the latest episode seeing six more celebrities and their pro partners – not including a star who was forced to drop out – perform on the rink after weeks of training.

After the episode aired on Sunday (21 January), Willoughby shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram photograph of Mulhern, who was “punched” in his debut episode by Ricky Hatton. The new image prompted fans to highlight what they believe to be a positive change for the show.

In the image, Mulhern is seen suspended in midair on a contraption designed for contestant Eddie the Eagle, with Willoughby captioning the post: “He’ll be fine up there till next week right?”

Viewers of the show flooded the comments section with praise for the pair, with many commending the duo’s on-screen chemistry, and saying their combination has infused the series with “more energy”.

“I love you and Stephen presenting together,” one fan wrote, adding “You’re both brilliant and so much fun.”

An additional viewer added: “Such great chemistry between these two. I love it,” with others noting the pair “work very well together”, and calling the show “much better now”.

“You guys are great together, great presenting duo, it’s put a different spin on Dancing on Ice, such lovely Sunday night TV,” another chimed in, with one post reading: “Wish you two had presented it before, you just make it so much more fun..not that it wasn’t good before, just has more energy.”

Welcoming Mulhern to the show on 14 January, Willoughby said: “We are off! Welcome to the greatest show on ice, And also can we just say a huge welcome to Stephen Mulhern!”

Holly Willoughby leaves ‘Dancing on Ice’ co-host Stephen Mulhern suspended in midair in joke behind-the-scenes photograph (Instagram)

It is not the first time the pair have presented Dancing on Ice together. In 2022, prior to Schofield stepping away from ITV, Mulhern briefly co-hosted the programme with Willoughby after Schofield tested positive for Covid-19.

Willoughby made her debut on the ice skating competition alongside Schofield in 2006.

Also after the latest episode, contestant Adele Roberts announced the death of her mother in a moving social media post. The former Radio 1 DJ shared the news hours after making her emotional debut on the series.

Dancing on Ice continues on Sunday at 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.