Dancing on Ice viewers have praised the tribute to late dancer Sean Rice that aired during Sunday night’s episode (6 February).

Rice, who was a professional dancer on the ITV competition in 2011 and 2012, died in January, aged 49.

During his time on Dancing on Ice, Rice danced with news presenter Angela Rippon and alpine ski racer Chemmy Alcott.

On the latest episode of the show, Rice’s friends Alexandra Schauman and Lukasz Rozycki performed a special skate in his memory.

Reacting to the performance, one viewer tweeted: “That was a truly emotional routine and it brought tears to my eyes RIP Sean Rice.”

“What an amazing routine in tribute to Sean Rice You both done your friend proud & he’ll be looking down smiling xx,” added another.

A third posted: “I know some folk were disappointed @dancingonice didn’t mention Sean Rice’s death sooner, but I’m glad they waited to get it right: what a truly gorgeous tribute from @AlexandraLukasz & @IceLukasz – goosebumps & tears all round I think. Well done, couldn’t have been an easy skate.”

Sean Rice (ITV)

Rice died on 14 January, according to friends. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Rice is survived by his wife Jodeyne Higgins and their daughter Signey.

A crowdfunding page has been started in Rice’s name. The page asks “everyone to pour prayers and love over Jodey and Signey during this very difficult time”.

“So many people have reached out asking how they can help and so we have set up this Go Fund Me account to support Jodeyne and Signey at this time. Let’s take care of them the way Sean always took care of others,” the page reads.