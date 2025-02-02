Dancing on Ice star quits competition hours before live show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dancing on Ice star Vanessa Bauer has pulled out of the ITV skating competition just hours before tonight’s live show.

The professional skater, 28, revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon (2 February) that she will no longer be able to perform with Love Island star Chris Taylor after sustaining a serious injury.

Bauer, who made her debut on the show in 2018, tore a ligament and suffered some sprains backstage before performing live last Sunday.

“I'm here today with rather upsetting news,” the ITV star told her Instagram followers in a video.

“I am unfortunately not going to be able to continue on Dancing on Ice with Chris.

“That's really upsetting for me. I have trained Chris since October last year and it is always such an amazing achievement for myself to see someone else progress so much in a skill they've never done before.”

open image in gallery Bauer has been advised to step back from the show after an MRI scan revealed serious injuries ( @vanessabauer_skates )

She went on to explain that she “had a little accident backstage last week on Dancing on Ice before the live show on Sunday” and “didn’t realise how bad it was” at the time.

However, an MRI scan later revealed that she had “a completely torn ligament, grade three sprain injury and a major grade two sprain injury”.

She added that she continued to skate in the aftermath of the accident, “but I just didn’t realise that it was such a significant injury so I didn’t voice my pain”.

Bauer said that she has been advised by medical staff “to step away, do rehab, [and] focus on my health” following the incident.

Taylor shared Bauer’s message on his Instagram story, revealing that he was “absolutely gutted” by this development “but health comes first”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery Bauer was paired up with ‘Love Island’ star Chris Taylor ( ITV )

“While I'm here, let me tell you something about this woman,” he continued.

“She is hands down the most committed, determined and inspirational woman I have ever met. She gives everything 2000 per cent and it's been an honour to be taught by her.

“Very, very sad we don't get to finish this together, but you've got an annoying brother for life now.”

A statement shared on Dancing on Ice’s Instagram account confirmed: “Unfortunately Vanessa Bauer sustained an injury whilst backstage and following medical advice will not be able to skate for the remainder of the series.

“We want to thank Vanessa for all her hard work on Dancing on Ice, and wish her a speedy recovery.”

Bauer’s departure comes after comedian Josh Jones was forced to pull out of the competition last month after injuring his ankle.

Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey was also set to take part in this year’s edition of the show but had to quit weeks before the launch episode when she fractured her ankle.