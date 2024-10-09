Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars has shimmied its way onto screens, welcoming a new cast of celebrity contestants ready to put their skills to the test for a chance to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

The popular dance competition series – the American version of the UK’s Strictly Come Dancing – has welcomed back Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribiero as co-hosts.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Hough’s older brother, Derek Hough, have returned to judge the competition.

Among the star-studded lineup competing this season are former NBA player Dwight Howard, Bachelor franchise stars Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran, Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik, and Family Matters and Die Hard actor Reggie VelJohnson.

Find out below which celebrity’s dance moves didn’t make the cut. This article will be updated weekly.

DWTS airs Tuesdays on ABC at 8pm, with episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Week Two: Oscars Night, Double Elimination

open image in gallery Anna Delvey and professional dance partner Ezra Sosa were eliminated in the second week ( Disney )

Anna Delvey

Controversial addition convicted fraudster Anna Delvey was one of two eliminations on the show’s first round of cuts.

For her final performance, she and her professional partner Ezra Sousa danced the Quickstep to “Suddenly I See” from the 2006 comedy Devil Wears Prada.

Following her elimination, Delvey was asked by host Hough what she would be taking away from her time on the show.

“Nothing,” the Russian-born con artist bluntly replied.

Tori Spelling

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling was also eliminated. She and her dance partner Pasha Pashov performed the Rumba to “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman for their final routine.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Reacting to her elimination, Spelling told ExtraTV that she was “sad.”

“I feel like I just started my journey, and I was changing so much and really finding myself through this,” the actor said. “I have an amazing [dancing] partner and now friend in life. I’ll be sad. We all got close, really fast. And you hear that happens, but you’re all thrown into this very unique situation in a short amount of time. So I’ll miss my dance family, and I’ll miss dancing with my partner every day.”

Week Four: Hair Metal Night, Double Elimination

open image in gallery Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart ( Disney )

Eric Roberts

After four weeks of receiving some of the lowest scores this season, actor Eric Roberts was given the boot in the second round of double eliminations. Partnered with Britt Stewart, the actor and older brother of Hollywood star Julia Roberts danced the Paso Doble to Warrant’s “Cherry Pie” for his final performance.

Speaking to TV Insider post-elimination, Roberts shared that he’s going to miss Stewart, the crew and the show. “There’s a crew of over 200 people here, and they make you feel like family,” he said. “You fall in love with the show, your partner, everyone here is so kind and so aware.”

Reginald VelJohnson

The oldest cast member this season, Reginald VelJohnson, was also eliminated alongside Roberts.

During his final dance, the Family Matters alum gave a stiff performance of the Cha Cha to “I Wanna Rock” by the Twisted Sisters with his partner Emma Slater.