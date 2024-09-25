Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Anna Delvey had just one word to offer after being eliminated from Dancing with the Stars.

On Tuesday (September 24) the 33-year-old convicted con artist was eliminated during week two of the competition after a quickstep dance inspired by The Devil Wears Prada with her partner, Ezra Sosa. The duo was eliminated alongside Tori Spelling and her partner, Pasha Pashkov.

Following the elimination, one of the show’s hosts Julianne Hough asked Delvey what she would be taking away from her time on the show. She replied: “Nothing.”

Sosa appeared shocked by her curt response and raised his eyebrows while Hough laughed and swiftly continued to wrap up the show. When Good Morning America later asked Delvey what her favorite part of the show was, she told the interviewer it was “getting eliminated” before Sosa made her re-answer the question to say that dancing with him was her favorite part.

Broadcaster ABC has faced fierce criticism since it was first announced that Delvey would be competing on the show.

In 2017, Delvey – whose real name is Anna Sorokin – was charged with two counts of attempted grand larceny in the first degree, three counts of grand larceny in the second degree, and one count of grand larceny in the third degree after she stole more than $200,000 from businesses, banks, and friends while posing as a fake heiress.

open image in gallery Delvey and Sosa were eliminated alongside Tori Spelling and her partner, Pasha Pashkov. ( Disney/Eric McCandless )

She was confirmed as a Dancing with the Stars contestant after the Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] authorities granted her an exemption to travel out of New York, where she lives, while wearing her ankle monitor. Usually, she cannot travel further than 75 miles.

Throughout her dances, fans were able to see her ankle monitor, which she covered in jewels.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the launch event for Dancing with the Stars, Delvey revealed she would be “bejeweling” her ankle monitor while she takes part in the series. “I literally brought my whole kit with me, we’re gonna rhinestone that sucker,” Sosa told the outlet.

Recently, Sosa revealed in a TikTok video just how much the backlash against her casting affected Delvey.

Her dance partner claimed that she had seen negative comments on social media after their first dance and was found crying in the bathroom. “I just want to come on here and just talk about my first official show as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars,” Sosa began in his video.

“I think the hardest part of my day after [the] press line, she was reading the comments and we couldn’t find her,” he explained. “They finally found her in the bathroom. She was crying. I’ve never seen her like that, and it broke my heart.”

“As her partner, I wanted to give her the best experience she possibly could, and knowing that that’s not the case, it really did break my heart.”

At the time he pleaded with fans to give her a chance because of how much she’s improved. “She deserves a second chance. She has stepped up to the plate, and I just cannot wait for y’all to see how much she has improved,” Sosa said.