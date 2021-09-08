Dancing With The Stars has come under some criticism after casting Olivia Jade Giannulli in its new season.

Giannulli is the daughter of Lori Loughlin, a former actor on Full House, and Mossimo Giannulli, a fashion designer. Both parents served time in prison after taking pleas in the college admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, a YouTuber and influencer, is among the 15 contestants who will face off when the competition series’s 30th season starts airing later this month.

Some on social media expressed their dismay after the news of her casting on Dancing With The Stars broke on Wednesday.

“Can we please stop giving Olivia jade a platform like did we learn NOTHING,” one person wrote.

“They did not put Olivia Jade on Dancing With The Stars,” someone else tweeted.

“WHY IS OLIVIA JADE GOING TO BE ON DWTS,” another person shared.

Loughlin was sentenced in August 2020 to two months in prison, while her husband received a five-month sentence.

They had pleaded guilty to charges related to their participation in a scheme to to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

Loughlin had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She was released in December 2020. Mossimo Giannulli had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. He was released in April this year.

The Independent has contacted Olivia Jade Giannulli’s representatives for comment.

In December 2020, the influencer said in an interview on Red Table Talk: “I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown.”