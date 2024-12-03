Daniel Craig calls out Stephen Colbert for mispronouncing his name six times

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Daniel Craig has called out Stephen Colbert for mispronouncing his name over the years.

The 56-year-old actor made the clarifications about his name during Monday’s (December 2) episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. During the segment, Craig explained the correct way to pronounce his last name, since Colbert had said it wrong in the past.

“I have a bone to pick with you,” Craig said, prompting Colbert to ask: “You have a bone to pick with me?”

“Yeah. Six shows, say my name,” the Knives Out star responded. After Colbert said his name, Craig said: “Oh, now you’re doing it right.”

Colbert questioned if he’d said Craig’s name wrong earlier, asking: “Why, did I say, ‘Creg?’”

The No Time to Die star then confirmed that Colbert said his name wrong the last six times the actor was on the show. “It’s a diphthong. I don’t say, ‘Colbet,’” Craig replied, referring to a speech that combines two vowel sounds within the same syllable.

Daniel Craig teaches Stephen Colbert how to pronounce his name ( YouTube )

As the audience laughed in response, Colbert attempted to pronounce the name correctly, saying: “‘Daniel… Craig.’ Did I not say, ‘Daniel Craig?’”

The Queer star repeated the mispronunciation, saying: “‘Daniel Creg’… you don’t hear the difference.”

After Colbert asked the actor to explain how to pronounce his name “one more time,” Craig repeated the correct pronunciation of his name followed by the wrong pronunciation for the TV host. “Ooh, I hear the difference. That is subtle,” Colbert responded. “And I apologize.”

Craig expressed his gratitude for the apology, before Colbert hilariously chimed in again: “I don’t want you, Daniel Craig, to be mad at me.”

“Daniel Creg [sic], f*** that guy,” the talk show host continued. “Daniel Craig, I am so sorry. Please accept my apology.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

He shook Craig’s hand and asked if he’d been making this mistake the last six times the actor has appeared on the Late Show. Craig nodded and hilariously hit the table, before saying: “It’s fine… it’s fine, whatever.”

Colbert then made the offer that Craig could pronounce his name as “Cole-bert” rather than “Cole-bear.”

The Skyfall star appeared on the late night talk show to discuss his new film, Queer. The movie, in which Craig stars alongside Outer Banks actor Drew Starkey, hits theaters on December 13.

While doing press for the Luca Guadagnino-directed film, he’s also looked back at some of his iconic projects, including his stint as James Bond. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Craig admitted it was a “f***ing nightmare” making his second Bond film, Quantum of Solace, as he was mostly without a script when cameras started rolling.

“We should never have started production,” he said. He then made a revelation that he “probably shouldn’t say,” claiming he ended up “writing a lot of lines” for the film.

While the movie has been reappraised in recent years, Craig does not class himself as one of its fans.

“There are some amazing stunt sequences in it but it just didn’t quite work. The storytelling wasn’t there. That’s a lesson — starting a movie without a script is not a good idea,” he said.

Next year, Craig will reprise the role of sleuth Benoit Blanc in a third Knives Out film, the trailer of which shocked viewers thanks to the actor’s unrecognizable new hairdo.