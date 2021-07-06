Actor Daniel Mickelson has died, aged 23.

Described as a “rising star”, Mickelson was best known for his role in the US series Mani, and the indie horror film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man.

The news was announced by Mickelson’s sister, fashion model Meredith Mickelson, who shared a photo of the pair together as children on Instagram.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: “My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don’t even know what to say. Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart.

“There wasn’t a person I loved more on this earth. There’s no words that can do him justice that i could write. to know him was to love him. he was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life.”

No cause of death was disclosed.

Tributes were paid to Mickelson on social media, with actor Patrick Schwarzenegger writing under Meredith’s Instagram post: “Praying for you.”

“So sad to hear this. RIP,” wrote Paris Hilton, while Lottie Moss, Kate Moss’s sister, wrote: “Meredith I’m so sorry – my heart goes out to u.”