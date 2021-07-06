Tributes are pouring in for Daniel Mickelson, who has died, aged 23.

The actor only had two credits to his name, but was described as a “rising star” in the industry.

He was best known for his role of Billy is the fourth season of US web series Mani, as well as the horror film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man, which was released in 2019.

Paris Hilton led the tributes to Mickelson after the news was announced by his sister, the fashion model Meredith Mickelson.

“So sad to hear this. RIP,” Hilton wrote.

Model Kaia Gerber, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford, was friends with the actor, and wrote in a dedicated Instagram Story: “I remember that time we sat on the couch and spent the whole day coming up with our own secret language that we continued to speak every time we saw each other.”

She added: “I wish we could go back there. I wish we were still talking in sentences that probably annoyed everyone else but made us crack up every time. I wish I was still sitting on my bathroom floor FaceTiming you, because that was the only place I had wifi and I never wanted to miss a call from you.”

Kaia Gerber shared an Instagram tribute to Daniel Mickelson (Instagram @kaiagerber)

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote: “Praying for you,” while Lottie Moss, Kate Moss’s sister, wrote: “Meredith I’m so sorry – my heart goes out to u.”

Late actor Daniel Mickelson, as seen in a selfie shared to his Instagram page last week (Instagram/Daniel Mickelson)

Mickelson, who was born in Atlanta, Georgia, was also the owner of clothing company Kids Back Home, which he launched in January.

His cause of death has not been disclosed.