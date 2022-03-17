Danny Dyer reveals the bailiffs were after him after a petrol garage mix-up

Danny Dyer has revealed that he was sent a letter from bailiffs after it was claimed he had stolen petrol.

On his podcast,Sorted with the Dyers, the Outlaw actor said that he was accused of not paying for £109 worth of petrol and stormed to the garage to figure out what happened.

Dyer said: “I received a letter in the post and it was from a bailiff company saying they were going to come round and start taking things from my house because I haven’t paid my petrol bill.”

The Football Factory star then said he drove straight away to the petrol station to get to the bottom of the issue, believing somebody was impersonating him.

He said: “I took the letter [and] queued up in the petrol garage. Interestingly, the Old Bill walked in. There was a copper in there. I said, ‘I’m glad you’re here because someone’s been pretending to be me and I want to find out what’s going on.’”

Dyer then revealed that the manager of the garage confirmed that he wasn’t being impersonated: “She comes out with pictures of me filling up my car on the exact date. She then pulled out a receipt and showed me everything I’d bought that day other than the petrol. It was me, ladies and gentlemen.”

(Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

It turned out the mix-up was because a slightly star struck fan had served Dyer without asking him to pay for petrol: “What happened is there’s a cashier in there, who’s a bit of a fan of mine.

“That day I bought myself a spaghetti bolognese to microwave at work, some fizzy sweets and a chocolate orange roll. I had a little shopping bag with me. He’s forgot to ask me if I’d bought petrol – so I drive off without paying £109 to fill up my car.”

He finished by joking: “I paid for it, I cleared it all up. I walked out of that f****** petrol garage with my tail between my legs clutching that letter.”

Earlier this year, Dyer confirmed that he was leaving EastEnders, where he has played Mick Carter since 2013 where he has become a fan favourite.