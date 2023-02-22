Danny Dyer speaks out about ‘classist’ criticism of naming daughter Dani after him

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Danny Dyer has spoken out about facing classist bias throughout his time as a public figure.

The actor, who left his role on EastEnders at the end of 2022, referred to people mocking his choice to name his daughter, former Love Island star Dani Dyer, after him.

In the interview with The Times, the example of Nigella Lawson’s name being derived from her father, baron and former Tory politician Nigel Lawson, was raised as a similar choice that has not drawn as much critique.

When asked whether the difference in how people perceive this tribute is an example of class bias, Dyer agreed, replying: “I think there is classism.

“As soon as I open my mouth I’m judged as thick and poor and not articulate. I noticed that early doors, but it hasn’t really bothered me.”

Dyer grew up on a council estate in east London’s Custom House neighbourhood.

The Mean Machine actor went on to explain that, having sent his three children to private school, they have had different experiences compared to his childhood.

“I’ve got very privileged kids now. They have no concept [of my experience],” he explained.

“I took them round my old stomping ground recently and my son [Arty, age nine] freaked out at where I used to live. They were petrified.”

Danny Dyer and Dani Dyer in 2014 (Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Dyer expressed a possibility of returning to EastEnders at some point in the future.

His exit from the BBC One soap involved his character, Mick Carter, disappearing into the sea in the middle of the night.

As his body has never been found, Mick could potentially make a return to the soap in a similar way to Dennis “Dirty Den” Watts.

“Anything is possible, Dyer posited, before adding his confusion about Mick’s actions: “Where would he have gone to? He can’t swim. I found it a bit odd.”