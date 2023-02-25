✕ Close Family of Nicola Bulley release statement after her body is discovered in River Wyre

Nearly 250 people, including heartbroken friends and former neighbours, gathered in memory of Nicola Bulley in her hometown in South Woodham, Essex, yesterday.

The 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday, more than three weeks after she was last seen on 27 January.

She disappeared during a dog walk in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping off her two children at school.

“South Woodham Ferrers is a very close knit community. When unfortunately tragic events happen everyone kind of pulls together,” family friend Kerry Linehan told EssexLive.

“The family is well known and even though they moved up north, they still hold a massive piece of all of our hearts.”

A GoFundMe campaign to help the Bulley family with funeral costs and provide other financial support has now reached £26,000.

Earlier, an inquest heard that Bulley was identified by dental records. The coroner also confirmed her body can be released for a family funeral to take place.