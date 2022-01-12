Danny Dyer has insisted that he hasn’t “fallen out with anybody” at EastEnders as he addressed his forthcoming exit from the show for the first time.

The 44-year-old actor will be leaving the BBC soap after nine years as Queen Vic pub landlord Mick Carter.

Speaking about leaving the show on Sorted with the Dyers, the podcast he presents with his daughter, Dyer said that there was no “big story” behind his exit and that he was simply looking to pursue other career paths.

“I’m very lucky, I’m very grateful in the sense that when you’re in a job like a soap, your contract comes up for renewal and every time my contract’s come up for renewal they’ve asked me to stay,” Dyer said.

“I’m very grateful for that because I’ve seen a lot of people come and go, it’s very tough. I always debate whether I want to sign again and I’ve been contemplating a while now about maybe it’s time to roll the dice, take the leap.”

He continued: “I’ve not been poached by anybody, that’s not true at all. The big news is that I’ve just decided not to renew my contract, that’s all. That’s not because I fell out with anybody, I love everybody there. That job has been amazing for me and it’s an important part of television.”

Dyer, who presents BBC gameshow The Wall, said that he was grateful for his “beautiful years” on the show and that he would miss the cast and crew very much.

Dyer as Mick Carter in ‘EastEnders' (BBC / Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

However, he said that he wasn’t opposed to the idea of returning, saying: “Let me tell you something now – Mick’s exit is going to be a very, very powerful thing.

“I would love the door to be left open, and as far as I know it is. So, who knows? When I go out there and I fail miserably, I can come back with my tail between my legs and go, ‘Will you take me back?’”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

A spokesperson for the BBC show confirmed that Dyer would be leaving EastEnders’ fictional London borough of Walford when his contract ends later this year.

Recently on the show, Mick and wife Linda (Kellie Bright) have split up. Linda is currently on a break from the show while Bright is on maternity leave.