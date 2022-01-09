‘Absolutely gutted’: EastEnders fans react after Danny Dyer quits soap

EastEnders fans have been sharing their disappointment on social media after it was announced that Danny Dyer is leaving the soap after nine years.

The actor, 44, has starred in the BBC series since 2013. He made his debut as the son of Shirley Carter, played by Linda Henry (his character was first believed to be her brother). Dyer’s biggest moments as Mick over the last decade include dealing with his wife Linda’s (Kellie Bright) alcoholism and a sexual abuse storyline.

In more recent developments, Mick and Linda have split up, and Linda is currently taking a break from soap while actor Kellie is on maternity leave.

Dyer has won three National Television Awards for Best Serial Drama performance for his role in EastEnders, in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

Many fans were left upset by the news that Dyer is leaving. One person tweeted: “Danny Dyer’s casting in #EastEnders revitalised the show. Mick Carter, along with Linda, became one of the best characters the soap had ever seen, and the couple’s original stint behind the bar remains one of its finest ever eras. I will miss him.”

Another added: “danny dyer, the current main face of eastenders for casual viewers, leaving. i am rather gobsmacked. not the biggest fan of the character but there will be such a huge hole left in the show.”

A spokesperson for the BBC show confirmed that Dyer would be leaving the soap’s fictional London borough of Walford when his contract ends later this year.

They said: “Danny has made Mick Carter an iconic character which we shall always be grateful for, however we won’t be saying goodbye just yet as there’s still quite some time – and plenty of explosive drama for Mick – to come before he departs Walford.”