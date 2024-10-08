Danny Dyer slams Keir Starmer in furious rant: ‘I don’t trust this man’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer has lashed out at UK prime minister Keir Starmer and the new Labour government, claiming they were only elected because “the Tories are such f****** a***holes”.

The 47-year-old has shared his thoughts on the current state of British politics while speaking to The Big Issue, whom he recently went undercover for.

During one of his typical expletive-ridden rants, Dyer offered some choice words for Labour who he believes wouldn’t be in power right now if the Tories hadn’t “f***** it up so much”.

Speaking of Starmer, Dyer said: “And I don’t like this man. I don’t trust this man. He got the job handed to him on a plate. So what are you going to do to show us you’re different? And he’s gone straight in on pensioners? I find that f****** fascinating.”

“This is meant to be a working-class party,” continued The Football Factory star, who can next be seen in the Disney+ adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s novel Rivals.

“We need more working-class people in politics. Why Angela Rayner’s not leading things I don’t know. When she speaks, I listen.”

Dyer added that the UK “needs to be inspired”, but insisted the country had not had a real leader in a “very long time”. He did cite David Cameron as a “supposed leader” but claimed that when “s*** hit the fan he left”.

open image in gallery Danny Dyer the Press Room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Award at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2019 ( Jeff Spicer/Getty Images )

Labour comfortably won the general election in July with a majority of 412 seats but Starmer’s first few months in the role have not been without controversy, with pressure being placed upon him following the Sue Gray row and the backlash to the winter fuel payment cut.

Dyer is no stranger to sharing his honest opinion about British politicians. In 2018 he made headlines after calling Cameron a “t***” in a rant about Brexit on Good Evening Britain.

Dyer asked: “Who knows about Brexit? No one has got a f***** clue what Brexit is, yeah. You watch Question Time, it’s comedy.

Susanna Reid, co-host with Piers Morgan for the special edition of Good Evening Britain, asked: “Will you know clearer when Jeremy Corbyn explains Labour’s policy?”

Dyer replied: “No. I ain’t got a clue. No one knows what it is. It’s like this mad riddle that no one knows what it is.”

“So what’s happened to that t*** David Cameron who brought it on?” Dyer asked. “Let’s be fair. How comes he can scuttle off? He called all this on.”

“Where is the geezer?” asked the star. “I think he should be held accountable for it.”