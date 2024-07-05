General election 2024: Live results map as constituencies declare new MPs

Support truly

The 2024 general election results are coming in live throughout the night, after polls closed at 10pm on July 4.

While exit polls have predicted 410 seats for Labour with a huge 279-seat majority over the Tories on 131, official results will emerge throughout the night.

The bulk of results will start coming in after 3am tonight, but several constituencies have already begun reporting in with the first coming in just after 11pm. See here for more information on reporting times.

With the fate of dozens of Conservative ministers on a knifes-edge, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt, results in individual constituencies matter now more than ever.

See which seats have been declared live as they come in:

Early results include Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, and Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, being the first two senior Labour figures to be returned to parliament, winning in Leeds West and Pudsey and Sunderland South respectively.

Lee Anderson, meanwhile, has become Reform UK’s first elected MP, retaining his Ashfield seat.

Robert Buckland has become the first senior Tory to lose his seat in a major scalp for Labour. A series of high-profile Conservatives are expected to be ousted as results come in over the next few hours.

Workers Party leader George Galloway has lost his seat in Rochdale to Labour.