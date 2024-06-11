Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Join The Independent as our expert panel picks apart the key moments from the 2024 general election.

We’ll be analysing the major triumphs, biggest setbacks and key outcomes for each of the UK’s major political parties.

Hosted by our chief political commentator John Rentoul, this event will also offer a deep dive into the immediate and long-term challenges facing the newly elected government, including immigration, the cost of living, the NHS, education, Brexit and more.

Our panel includes The Independent’s own Andrew Grice, a political columnist and former political editor from 1998 to 2015. He has worked in Westminster since 1982 and unearthed many political scoops.

Also joining our event is Anand Menon. A leading expert on Brexit, Professor Menon is director of UK in a Changing Europe, an initiative which includes academics from universities across the country who specialise in the EU. It is an authoritative source of independent research on UK-EU relations.

Professor Menon is professor of European politics and foreign affairs at King’s College, London, where the project is based.

Don’t miss this opportunity to understand the UK’s new political reality and its consequences.

The event will be hosted on Zoom and will last one hour. It will take place on Thursday July 11 and will start at 7pm BST.

Once signed up you will be able to ask questions to the panel. You can also post questions in the comments of this article.

For more information and to sign up for a free ticket click here.