I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelley couldn’t help but make a few naughty jokes as the final four contestants arrived for the hugely anticipated Celebrity Cyclone challenge.

In the penultimate episode of this year’s ITV reality series, McPartlin and his co-host Declan Donnelly confirmed that Alan Halsall and GK Barry had been voted off the show in a double elimination.

This left McFly star Danny Jones, Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse, reverend Richard Coles and Coleen Rooney as the remaining four contestants, who then learnt that they would be taking on the Celebrity Cyclone.

Before they left for the challenge, however, they were given special “superhero” costumes, comprising tight shorts and T-shirts with capes in various colours.

Jones was left blushing as he noted that his outfit left little to the imagination.

As the four stars arrived at the challenge, Donnelly also noticed the wardrobe issue, riffing on Jones’s superhero nickname, the purple python.

“I can almost see your purple python,” he said.

McFly star Danny Jones’s outfit left little to the imagination ( ITV )

Another apparent reference to Jones’s shorts didn’t land so well, as McPartlin quipped: “Definitely balls in this trial just not the ones you’re used to.”

The contestants appeared to miss the joke, as Donnelly began to tell them more about the challenge.

Fortunately, the foursome managed to collect all four stars meaning they achieved a full meal for their final night together in the camp, while waiting to find out who would go through to the final.

After learning about his elimination, Coronation Street star Halsall said his time on the show was “nothing like I expected”, adding: “I met 11 amazing people and I didn’t expect to do that – and I didn’t expect to make so many friends so quickly.”

However, the actor said that he often struggled as he missed his daughter.

Meanwhile, internet personality and Loose Women panellist GK Barry, who finished in fifth place, said she felt “really good” to be leaving the jungle.

She said her time on the show was “worse” than she expected as she was “starving and tired” the entire time, but said that her fellow celebrities “made it great”.

The final episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 8 December at 9pm.