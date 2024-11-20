Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity star Alan Halsall’s soap star ex has set the record straight after a deluge of speculation about their relationship.

Coronation Street actor Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in the ITV series, entered the jungle for the 2024 series on Sunday (16 November).

He was due to join the show in 2023, but had to drop out due to a leg injury. This year, he joined a line-up that includes McFly singer Danny Jones, former X Factor judge Tulisa and Coleen Rooney.

In the run-up to the latest edition of the show, numerous articles had circulated about Halsall and his ex wife and former Corrie co-star Lucy-Jo Hudson, with one unfounded report claiming she would be voting for Halsall to endure the show’s grisly tasks.

Halsall, who joined Corrie in 1998, started dating Hudson in 2005. They divorced in 2018 after almost nine years of marriage. They have one daughter, Sienna, who is 11, and, in 2020, Hudson had her son Carter with new partner Lewis Devine.

Hours before the new series of I’m a Celebrity was set to begin, Hudson, who played Katy Harris in Coronation Street, shared an Instagram video denying any hostilities between herself and Halsall. She captioned the post: “Just wanted to put the record straight.”

Hudson told her followers: “First of all, me and my ex have been divorced seven years. I actually can’t believe it’s a topic of conversation because it’s pretty boring.

“We share Sienna 50/50. We communciate. She’s a happy kid. We get on great. We have to work out weekends – what we’re swapping, certain days he wants, certain days I want. We’re constantly communicating because it’s important for Sienna and to plan what we’re doing. We don’t want her missing out so we change things for each other.”

‘I’m a Celebrity’ star Alan Halsall is on good terms with his ex Lucy-Jo Hudson ( ITV / Instagram )

The former Wild at Heart star continued: “Second of all, myself and Lewis will be sat down with Sienna watching the jungle. We wish him nothing but the best.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“We are going to be there for Sienna supporting her throughout this journey because, yes, she’s going to miss her dad. He’s in her life all the time, so this is quite a strange thing. He is who he is to you guys, but for Sienna, it’s her dad and we’re supporting her through that.”

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV – follow along with all the live updates here.