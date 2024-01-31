Danny Masterson moved to maximum-security prison that once held Charles Manson

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Danny Masterson has been moved to Corcoran State Prison in Central California, where infamous cult leader Charles Manson spent years of his life.

The former That ‘70s Show star, 47, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of raping two women over two decades ago.

Just last week, Masterson was denied bail pending appeal over fears the convicted rapist has “every incentive to flee”.

The Wrap first reported that, according to state records, Masterson has officially been moved to Corcoran after spending time in an LA County lockup and later the North Kern State Prison intake facility.

Records show that the actor will be eligible for parole in 2042 – when he’s 66 years old.

Blogger Jeffrey Augustine reports that Masterson will be housed in the prison’s Level 4 maximum security housing unit – the highest level of security available.

Danny Masterson (California Department of Corrections/AFP)

The prison also contains a Protective Housing Unit, which holds up to 47 prisoners who require “extraordinary protection from other prisoners”.

Manson was transferred from San Quentin State Prison to Corcoran in March 1989. The cultist, convicted of the murders of seven people, was transferred to another prison in 1997 after it was found he had been trafficking drugs.

Robert F Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan was also interned at Corcoran for many years – he remains imprisoned now at the Richard J Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County.

After Masterson’s sentencing, it was revealed that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who starred alongside the actor in That ‘70s Show, were among the people who wrote letters of support for him during his trial.

Kutcher, 45, had written that his co-star, with whom he also starred in Netflix sitcom The Ranch, was a “role model” and “a person that is consistently there for you when you need him”.

In her letter, Kunis, 40, called Masterson “an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me”.

After facing huge backlash, the couple, who married in 2015, shared a joint video apology on social media.

Shortly after he was sentenced, Bijou Phillips – who remained by Masterson’s side through the court proceedings – filed for divorce, ending their nearly 12-year marriage.

They were married in 2011 after meeting at a Las Vegas poker tournament in 2004. Their daughter, Fianna, was born in 2014.

Masterson, who rose to fame for playing Steven Hyde in the Nineties sitcom starring Kunis and Kutcher, was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape by a jury of seven women and five men after a week of deliberations in May last year.

While handing down the sentence on 7 September, Judge Olmedo said: “Mr Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that’s why you are here.”