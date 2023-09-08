Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were among 50 people who wrote letters of support for Danny Masterson ahead of his sentencing on Thursday (7 September).

The 47-year-old star of That ‘70s Show was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago.

Kunis and Kutcher, who married in 2015, both costarred in the American sitcom with Masterson, which ran for eight seasons and 200 episodes between 1998 and 2006.

In their letters of support, published by Los Angeles-based court reporter Meghann Cuniff on Friday, the couple vouched for Masterson’s “exceptional character” and pleaded for Judge Charlaine Olmedo’s leniency.

Kutcher called his co-star a “role model” and “a person that is consistently there for you when you need him”.

“While I’m aware that the judgement has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing,” his letter reads.

“I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would a tertiary injustice in and of itself. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

Meanwhile, in her letter, Kunis called Masterson “an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me”.

“Danny Masterson’s warmth, humor, and positive outlook on life have been a driving force in shaping my character and the way I approach life’s challenges,” she wrote.

“I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson’s exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him. His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend.”

The Independent has contacted Kunis’ and Kutcher’s representatives for comment.

Actress Debra Jo Rupp and actor Kurtwood Smith, who played Kitty and Red Forman on That ‘70s Show, also wrote letters, according to Cuniff.

