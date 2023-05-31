Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson has been found guilty of two counts of forcible rape in a retrial on charges of sexual assault against several women through the Church of Scientology in the early 2000s.

After deliberating for a little over a week, a Los Angeles jury delivered the verdict on Wednesday (31 May).

Jurors were unable to come to a verdict on a third count of rape.

With this conviction, however, Masterson could face a potential prison sentence of 30 years to life.

The 47-year-old actor was accused of drugging and raping three women at his home between 2001 and 2003. He was convicted of raping two of the women in 2003, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict on the third allegation from 2021, brought forward by a former girlfriend.

Masterson’s first trial ended in a mistrial in December, with jurors hopelessly deadlocked on all three counts.

The Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is a member and all three women are former members, has played an even larger role in the second trial than it did in the first.

The judge allowed a former member of the church’s leadership to testify as an expert on the institution’s policies about going to police, and a courtroom controversy broke out during the trial over a Scientology attorney apparently having possession of trial evidence.

This is a developing story