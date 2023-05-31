Phillip Schofield – latest: Prince’s Trust says it’s ‘no longer appropriate’ to work with disgraced presenter
ITV thrown into chaos after former ‘This Morning’ star Phillip Schofield admitted he lied about relationship with employee
Phillip Schofield has been removed from the Prince’s Trust website as an ambassador in the wake of his This Morning scandal.
This development comes after Eamonn Holmes continued to weigh in on the controversy, hitting out at disgraced former host Schofield as well as his former co-star, Holly Willoughby, and broadcaster ITV.
Holmes, who used to present the daytime show himself with wife Ruth Langsford, appeared in a GB News interview on Monday 29 May, during which he made a number of allegations about the supposed “toxic” atmosphere on the current iteration of the programme.
“I don’t think you will ever see Holly Willoughby back on the couch,” he claimed to interviewer Dan Wootton.
The Independent has contacted ITV and Willoughby’s representatives for comment.
The 42-year-old is currently on holiday and scheduled to return to This Morning on Monday 5 June.
Friday presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are hosting in place of her and Schofield, who quit ITV altogether last week after admitting he lied about his “unwise” but “not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.
In a statement issued last week, Willoughby said that learning Schofield had lied to her about the affair had been “hurtful”.
On Monday (29 May), Schofield shared an Instagram post hitting back at the “handful of people with a grudge against me or the show”.
Phillip Schofield axed as ambassador for Prince's Trust following affair scandal
Phillip Schofield has been removed from The Prince’s Trust as an ambassador following his affair scandal with a younger colleague on This Morning.
The charity has said it is “no longer appropriate” to work with him.
Schofield was previously listed as an ambassador for the organisation, which was founded by King Charles III in 1976 to help disadvantaged people under 30 in the UK. The charity has many celebrity partners and goodwill ambassadors, including Fearne Cotton, Christine Lampard and Cheryl.
The Prince’s Trust was founded by King Charles in 1976 to help disadvantaged people under 30 in the UK
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby news
Piers Morgan weighs in on the ‘This Morning’ scandal
Piers Morgan has compared the This Morning scandal to Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 crime film Reservoir Dogs.
“I fear we’re now entering the Reservoir Dogs phase of the This Morning scandal… and it could end up with a lot of corpsed careers,” he wrote on Twitter.
The broadcaster also shared a message calling for “a lot more questions” to be asked on the channel.
Morgan’s views come as Phillip Schofield shared a statement on Instagram to hit out at “loud voices” who have criticised him and This Morning for its “toxicity”.
Jodie Marsh hilariously responds to old Phillip Schofield diss
Jodie Marsh has belatedly responded to an old 2016 tweet from Phillip Schofield. Years ago, the disgraced presenter dissed the TV personality, writing: “Next time I’ll certainly check with @JodieMarsh that it’s ok to ask the questions she was booked to talk about!”
Now, Marsh has finally used the timing of Schofield’s recent scandals and ITV exit to her advantage.
“Unfortunately for you Phil there won’t be a next time. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer man,” she tweeted on Monday (29 May).
Eamonn Holmes accuses ex-colleague Phillip Schofield of ‘toxicity’ and ITV of ‘cover-up’
Eamonn Holmes has accused Phillip Schofield of “toxicity” amid the furore over the culture on ITV’s This Morning programme.
Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.
In the wake of his resignation, some former This Morning employees have come out to criticise the “toxic” culture at the broadcaster.
In a post on Instagram on Monday, Schofield hit back at the critics, saying that there was “no toxicity” on This Morning. “I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice,” he wrote.
Referring to Schofield’s comments in an interview on GB News on Monday, Holmes accused Schofield himself of “toxicity”.
Holmes previously presented This Morning on Fridays with wife Ruth Langsford
Phillip Schofield’s This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby has issued a brief statement about Schofield’s affair scandal.
‘It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news,’ Willoughby wrote
In a lengthy statement issued on Friday 26 May, Phillip Schofield admitted to “lying” about having an affair with a much younger This Morning staffer.
