Son of TV legend becomes mysterious character in new Daredevil series

The new trailer for Daredevil: Born Again, the highly anticipated Marvel show which will see Charlie Cox return to the role of vigilante lawyer Matt Murdock, has caused intrigue over one mysterious character.

In October, Marvel and Disney released a sneak preview of what fans could expect from the show but Wednesday (15 January) saw a full-length trailer unveiled, and it fives broader insight into what stories will be featured in the series.

As well as featuring Daredevil himself in action, complete with bone-crunching fight sequences, the trailer also sees Jon Bernthal return as The Punisher and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, who appears to have ascended to become the Mayor of New York.

However, eagle-eyed viewers also spotted a brief glimpse of Michael Gandolfini, the son of Sopranos star James Gandolfini, in an unspecified role.

The 25-year-old, who played a younger version of his father’s iconic role in 2021’s The Many Saints of Newark, is seen in just one shot in the entire trailer but fans are already keen to learn more about the character.

Reacting to Gandolfini’s appearance in the trailer, one fan excitedly asked: “IS THAT JAMES GANDOLFINI SON?!?”

Another said: “ll my criticisms for Saints of Newark, I still think he did good in that. Glad to see him going still.”

“He just might become a varsity athlete after all,” another fan joked, making reference to a famous line from The Sopranos.

Although it has been confirmed for some time that Gandolfini would be in the show, he has remained tight-lipped about what his role will be.

Speaking to Collider in March 2023, he said: “I believe all I can say about my character is that my character is from Staten Island, and that’s about it.”

Michael Gandolfini in ‘The Many Saints of Newark' ( YouTube/Warner Bros Pictures )

The majority of the trailer revolves around a tense conversation between Daredevil and Kingpin in a diner.

Cox recently told Entertainment Weekly: “We believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet. It is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object.”

In the same article, D’Onofrio added: “Anything on our show is, nine out of 10 times, leading to something that’s even bigger and crazier. For Fisk, this journey is a path to more control.”