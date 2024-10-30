Marvel fans ecstatic to see one detail in new trailer for Daredevil: Born Again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Marvel has released a preview of its entire slate of TV shows for 2025, which included a much-anticipated glimpse of Daredevil: Born Again, which has delighted fans.

Ahead of the finale of Agatha All Along, a montage previewing all of Marvel’s Disney+ shows seemingly leaked online featuring footage of some major forthcoming titles.

It included live action series Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart and Wonder Man as well as the animated shows What If...? Season 3, Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda and Marvel Zombies.

Easily the biggest among these is the new Daredevil series which will see Charlie Cox return as blind attorney Matt Murdock for a reboot of the Netflix original series, which was based on the comics created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett.

The new trailer shows that Vincent D’Onofrio will be returning as Kingpin and Jon Bernthal reprising his role as The Punisher. Various action scenes are also shown in the trailer but one moment has got fans very excited.

In one snippet, Daredevil can be seen diving from a rooftop and using his billy club to swing from another building, as Spider-Man would with his webbing.

This is a common thing that Daredevil does in the comics but until now has not been featured in any of the live-action adaptations of the character on screen.

Many fans have reposted the scene on X/Twitter and are understandably exhilarated by the prospect of seeing a famous trope brought to life.

One person asked: “Are we about to live in a world where Daredevil has better swinging scenes than Spidey?”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Another said: “Daredevil swinging with his billy club is everything to me, I waited SO long to finally see this”

A third wrote: “DAREDEVIL USING HIS CLUBS TO SWING OFF BUILDINGS!”

A fourth added: “Daredevil using his clubs to go from building to building looks so cool.”

Charlie Cox as Daredevil ( Getty / Marvel )

It comes after Cox reportedly asked for his stunt double Chris Brewster, to work on the programme alongside him. Brewster starred as Cox’s stunt actor in the Netflix series, which came to an end in 2018 after three seasons.

Appearing on an episode of the Ikuzo Unscripted podcast, Brewster divulged that Cox had put in the request to bring him back but that it was sadly rejected multiple times.

He also claimed that “nobody” who had previously worked on all three seasons of the original Netflix Daredevil series was asked to return.

“But ultimately, Born Again, I had no doubt that they were going to reach out to me. Charlie [Cox] specifically requests me on everything, and he always goes out of his way and fights for me to be there,” said Brewster.

“And he asked them over and over to bring me in, and I never even got a phone call. Ironically, nobody that worked on seasons one, two or three went back.”