Darius Danesh: Pop Idol star dies aged 41

Singer and West End actor was found dead in his apartment in Minnesota

Ellie Harrison
Tuesday 16 August 2022 16:51
Comments
<p>Danesh in 2018</p>

Danesh in 2018

(Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
Leer en Español

Darius Danesh, the singer and actor who rose to fame on Popstars and Pop Idol, has died at the age of 41.

A statement from the Scottish star’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on 11 August and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office.”

The statement said that the local police department confirmed there were no suspicions of foul play, adding: “The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother.”

Recommended

In 2002, Danesh came third on Pop Idol behind Will Young and Gareth Gates.

He later became a West End star, appearing in musicals such as Chicago and the Oliver Award-winning Guys and Dolls.

In his 2008 review of the London production of Gone With the Wind for The Independent, Paul Taylor wrote of Danesh’s performance: “The diabolically dashing Darius Danesh brings a seductively insolent charm, a dark velvet voice and a genuine, fugitive pathos to the cynical blockade runner.”

More to follow.

