Comedian Dave Chappelle has responded to the backlash surrounding Tesla billionaire Elon Musk’s recent hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Musk, a controversial figure known for his outspoken social media posts, hosted the long-running US sketch show during last week’s episode (8 May).

Chappelle, a previous SNL host himself, discussed the backlash around Musk’s appointment during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, recorded before the episode aired.

“No one is woke enough,” said Rogan, adding that critics of the episode “can’t appreciate the fact that you’re dealing with literally one of the most brilliant men that’s ever lived that’s gonna come do your show”.

Chappelle responded by saying that he found the backlash “puzzling”.

“Again like you say, no one can be woke enough,” he said. “I’m torn because I like a warrior for a good cause but I’m really into tactics.

“You’re not gonna nag people into behaving in a way that’s – in fact, if you continue with this tone, even if you’re right, you’ll be very hard to hear.”

Viewers were divided by Musk’s appearance on the show, which saw the Tesla founder dress up as Nintendo character Wario for a sketch, and speak for the first time publicly about having Asperger syndrome.

Musk claimed he was the first person on the autism spectrum to host the show, although this is incorrect: comedian and Ghostbusters star Dan Aykroyd hosted in 2003, and has spoken subsequently about his diagnosis.