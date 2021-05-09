Elon Musk divides SNL viewers with ‘surreal’ hosting stint

Saturday Night Live viewers have been left divided over Elon Musk’s hosting stint.

After weeks of controversy, the Tesla CEO made his debut on the sketch show on Saturday (8 May), leaving many surprised by his efforts and others sorely unimpressed.

The overwhelming emotion seemed to be surprise at how surreal it was to see the billionaire partake in the show’s skits.

One in particular saw him dress up as Mario character Wario alongside his wife Grimes, who played Princess Peach.

The SNL skit was a fake courtroom drama in which Peach as accused of having an affair with Luigi by Wario.

“I was going to watch SNL just for the Musk appearance but the comedy is so awful I can’t even get through it.

“Seeing Elon Musk playing Wario is one of the most surreal goddamn things I’ve ever seen in my life,” another viewer said, adding: “Although if you really think about it Elon Musk playing Wario kind of makes sense. After all Wario and Elon are both greedy a**holes that are obsessed with coins.”

Some viewers were won over by Musk, while others maintained the belief that he shouldn’t have been permitted to host.

Elsewhere, the episode saw Musk incorrectly claim he was the first person with Asperger’s syndrome to ever host the show while also poking fun at the pronunciation of his child’s unusual name.

He and Grimes welcomed their son X Æ A-Xii in May 2020.