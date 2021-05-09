SNL viewers point out that Elon Musk isn’t the first known person with Asperger’s syndrome to host

SNL viewers are reacting to Elon Musk revealing he has Asperger’s syndrome during his opening monologue.

The Tesla CEO made his hosting debut on 8 May after weeks of controversy. His stint divided viewers with many bemoaning his appointment and others highlighting the more “surreal” aspects of the episode.

As Musk graced the stage, he publicly discussed having the condition, which is officially called Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), for the first time.

“I’m actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s [syndrome] to host SNL,” he said, adding: “Or at least the first to admit it.”

However, shortly after, it was pointed out that Dan Aykroyd also has Asperger’s syndrome, and hosted the sketch show in 2003. Aykroyd discovered he had ASD in the 1980s.

“I applaud @elonmusk for speaking publicly about his #asbergerssyndrome on @nbcsnl, however if I’m not mistaken SNL and comedic legend @dan_aykroyd has been public about his struggles with Asperger’s and tourettes,’ one viewer wrote.

Another added: “He said he was the first host with Asperger’s. This is incorrect; that would be Dan Aykroyd.”

During his monologue, Musk said that he wouldn’t “make a lot of eye contact with the cast tonight” and joked: “But don’t worry, I’m pretty good at running human in emulation mode.”

Elon Musk on ‘Saturday Night Live' (YouTube)

Many praised the billionaire for being so open, although some Twitter users with Asperger’s syndrome suggested they weren’t happy with his comments as he is such a controversial figure.