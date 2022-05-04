The man suspected of attacking Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Isaiah Lee, 23, is being held on $30,000 (£24,000) bail, according to Los Angeles Police Department, following yesterday’s (3 May) incident. The attack took place during one of four headline sets from comedian Chappelle at the legendary venue.

Lee tackled Chappelle during the show, which was part of the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival. The LAPD have arrested and booked Lee with felony assault with a deadly weapon after he was armed with a replica gun “that can eject a knife blade” when discharged correctly.

New video footage of Lee being loaded into an ambulance has also been released.

Immediately after the event, the attacker was detained by security and removed from the scene.

Additional reports claim that fellow comic Chris Rock joined Chappelle in front of the crowd and joked about Will Smith after security took the stage invader away.

“Dave Chappelle got tackled to the ground on stage! Then Chris Rock came out and said, ‘was it Will Smith?!’ The wildest s***, I have ever seen!” author Julissa Arce wrote on Twitter.

Isaiah Lee had previously written a song named after the comedian. Lee, an aspiring rapper professionally known as No_Name Trapper, has a verified Spotify profile that reveals a count of nearly 6,000 monthly listeners.

He released a song titled “Dave Chappelle” on his 2020 album Born & die in the trap. The second track on the album contains lyrics that seemingly reference the Hollywood Bowl, the location the incident took place. “Walkin’ straight into da Bowl,” Lee raps in the first few lines of the song.